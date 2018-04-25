

CTVNews.ca Staff





An 80-year-old woman who loved the Toronto Blue Jays, a steakhouse chef, and the single mother from Sri Lanka are among the 10 people who died after a driver swerved a rental van onto a busy Yonge Street sidewalk and began mowing down pedestrians Monday afternoon.

Fourteen people were injured in the attack. As of Wednesday evening, 12 remained in hospital.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims’ funeral expenses has been established by Canada Zakat, a Muslim-Canadian non-profit organization that collected more than $800,000 for the victims and families of the Quebec mosque shooting in 2017.

The City of Toronto has also created a fundraising campaign, called the #TorontoStrong Fund. Money raised will provide emotional support and assistance to help cover emergency expenses for survivors, their families, families of the victims, and for witnesses and their families.

Here is what we know so far about those who died:

Anne Marie D’Amico

D’Amico worked at the Canadian headquarters for the U.S.-based investment management firm Invesco on Yonge Street, and was actively involved in sports and charity.

She was voted Tennis Canada’s volunteer of the year in 2016, and worked for the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto and the Canadian charity Live Different, according to a Facebook profile believed to belong to her.

"She genuinely wanted to care for all those around her even if it meant sacrificing a portion of herself in return for others’ happiness. She only had kindness in her," her family said in a statement April 24.

D’Amico attended Ryerson University for a time, graduating in 2010, according to Abdullah Snobar, the executive director of the Digital Media Zone there. He called her a "shining light" and "an incredible human being that we all dearly loved and already miss."

"One of the most happiest and cheerful people you will ever meet," he told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. "I had the privilege of being around her for many years and never did I see her down or sad, [she was] usually the one that was lifting people up to find their best and be their best."

Renuka Amarasingha

Originally from Sri Lanka, Amarasingha was a single mother of a seven-year-old son.

Amarasingha worked for the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) as a nutrition services staff member. Monday was her first day working at a school near the site of the attack.

Randika Karunaghilake, a friend of Amarasingha for 13 years, said they visited a Buddhist temple together the day before the deadly attack.

“She said, ‘Take care. I’ll call you tomorrow,’” Karunaghilake told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. “She treated me like her own child.”

Dilmi De Silva, who knew Amarasingha from the temple, set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to support Amarsingha’s son.

“She was a sweet lady, always smiles,” De Silva told CTV Toronto. “I can tell that she was a great mother too.”

Ahangama Rathanasiri, reverend of the temple, said Amarsingha was kind, helpful and generous.

“Some days, she was the one who brought cookies for all of the children,” Rathanasiri said.

The father of Amarasingha’s son is now in Toronto after learning about the tragedy.

Munir Abed Alnajjar

Alnajjar was the father of a Jordanian-Canadian citizen. His son is a vocalist and a director of the Arab Canadian Orchestra.

CTV News has confirmed that Alnajjar was in his 70s. His son, Omar Al-Najjar, is said to be mourning with his family.

Alnajjar’s body has not been released to the family. His body may be transported back to Jordan for a funeral.

The Jordanian Canadian Society condemned Monday’s attack and affirmed its support for the victims.

Chul Min "Eddie" Kang

Kang was a chef at Toronto’s Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse. The restaurant issued a statement Tuesday expressing their “great sadness” in his passing.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him," said corporate director John Paul Mannella in the statement.

Armando Sandobal was Kang’s coworker for four years in Toronto kitchens.

"He had a passion for food. He had a passion for cooking," Sandobal said, adding that he was "angry" about the news. "I feel bad because he (Kang) was my partner, we worked together and then this happened."

Dorothy Sewell

Dorothy Sewell, 80, was “the best grandma you could ask for,” according to her grandson Elwood Delaney.

Delaney told CTV News Channel over the phone from British Columbia that Sewell was a big fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Either she was at the game or she watched them all on TV,” he said. “If it was a close game and you tried to call her ... she wouldn’t answer until the game was over,” he added.

“There were so many good things,” Delaney said. “Between me, the other grandkids and my kids, she called every Christmas, every birthday, every Easter.”

Roula Massin, who works near the site of the attack, told CTV Toronto that she unsuccessfully administered CPR to a woman she believes was Sewell.

“I want to tell you that she went in peace,” Massin said. “I was beside her, and she was OK.”

Betty Forsyth

Forsyth, 94, lived in the area of the attack, according to two of her friends.

Neighbour Paulina Reyes told CP24 that Forsyth was a friendly person who, despite needing a walker, was “always walking around.”

“She was a good person,” Reyes said. “Very nice. Very friendly. Always (had) time to speak to people.”

Arshalouise Nersessian, whose parents lived in the same building as Forsyth, described her as a “lady who loved life and was doing everything on her own until the last moment."

Nersessian said Forsyth had several surgeries and that “she was always positive after every single one of them, that she was going to live and enjoy life.”

"I could never imagine that someone can kill her spirit,” Nersessian added. “Because her spirit will always be with us."

With reports from CTV Toronto and CP24