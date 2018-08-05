

CTVNews.ca Staff





The residents of a home in Surrey, B.C.—and their neighbours—had a dramatic wakeup call on Friday night after a car crashed through the front of the house with so much force that it ended up in the backyard.

The vehicle sped through a stop sign at an intersection, jumped the curb and plowed through the ground floor of the home belonging to the Lakhnavi family, bringing the refrigerator into the backyard with it and leaving behind a trail of debris that neighbours said made it look like there had been an explosion.

“All of a sudden, we heard a bang,” Akbar Sharrif, a neighbour, told CTV Vancouver. “It was really loud. I could feel the house shake.”

None of the eight people living in the home were seriously injured, but they will not be able to return home until the investigation is over and building inspectors are sure the home is structurally secure enough to live in again.

Hammad Lakhnavi, who heard the sound of the collision while he was walking home Friday night, told CTV Vancouver that he didn’t initially realize it was his house that had been hit.

“Thank God nothing happened to me or my family,” Lakhnavi said. “Everything is good.”

Surrey RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene, and witnesses say that the male driver of the vehicle was taken away in handcuffs.

The Lakhnavi family says that it plans to move because there have been repeated collisions at the intersection.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure