HALIFAX - Police say a young man is facing charges following a "series of physical disturbances" during a during a Canada Day celebration in the Halifax area.

At around 9:40 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded after a large crowd suddenly erupted into panic during a free concert at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth, N.S.

About a dozen police cars arrived to subdue the crowd, some of whom were screaming and running in opposite directions.

Police say they arrested a 17-year-old male for obstructing the arrest of another male. They allege the teenager was carrying a knife.

He was released with a future court date, and police say he will face charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and obstruction.

Police have confirmed nobody was stabbed and there were no serious injuries.

During Canada Day celebrations in previous years, the Alderney Landing area has been the scene of at least one stabbing and a shooting.