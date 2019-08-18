Teen dead, three others injured after crash in Kapuskasing, Ont., police say
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 9:04AM EDT
KAPUSKASING, Ont. - Provincial police say a teen is dead and three others were hospitalized after a collision in central Ontario.
OPP say they were called to the single-vehicle crash in Kapuskasing, Ont., around 8:15 p.m. on Friday.
They say four youth in the vehicle were injured in the crash and they were all taken to hospital with injuries.
Investigators say a 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
