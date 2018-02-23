

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Department of National Defence is suspending all Team Canada morale tours as it conducts a review into the tours.

In a statement Friday, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance said the visits are suspended “until a thorough review of their intent and conduct is completed.”

Vance referred to an incident in early December 2017 in which a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Earlier this month, former NHL hockey player Dave “Tiger” Williams was charged with sexual assault and assault following an alleged incident during a Dec. 2-3 Team Canada flight Greece to visit military personnel in Europe.

CTV News learned the alleged victim was a military flight attendant, who reported being assaulted during the flight. A Military Police investigation was launched, resulting in the criminal charges against Williams.

Vance said Thursday after an administrative investigation “to determine what transpired on that flight,” he has ordered that all Team Canada visits suspended pending a review.

As well, he said alcohol will no longer be served aboard RCAF service flights for Team Canada trips.

Drinking has long been common on such morale tours, with VIPs allowed to bring their own alcohol on board RCAF aircraft.

“The Commander of the RCAF and I are deeply concerned and disappointed about what is said to have transpired aboard this service flight, and we will sponsor the necessary changes to prevent reoccurrence and ensure the safety and morale of our members,” Vance’s statement read.