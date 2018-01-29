

CTVNews.ca Staff





The community of Swan River, Man., is on the verge of running out of water, prompting a state of emergency..

Town officials say “a major break” in its pumping system is preventing water from the town’s wells from reaching the town’s treatment plant.

“Pressure in the system has been reduced and a total loss of water throughout the town is imminent,” the town told residents in a notice declaring a state of emergency.

Mayor Glen McKenzie told CTV Winnipeg he first learned about the problem on Friday night.

Officials with the town say work crews and water specialists are “working 24/7” to try to identify the cause of the issue.

“Multiple plans are being worked on and implemented to restore water supply as soon as possible,” the town said in a website update.

For now, Swan River residents have been told to reduce water consumption, and to prepare for a boil-water advisory.

All schools and daycares in the town, which is approximately 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the border with Saskatchewan, are closed Monday.

The town is also offering bottled water and bulk potable water to residents at no cost.