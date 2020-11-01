QUEBEC -- Police in Quebec City say two people are dead and five others have been injured in a stabbing rampage in the provincial capital.

They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and taken to hospital.

Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left "multiple victims."

Spokesman Etienne Doyon said police were first notified of the stabbings near the national assembly shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The five injured victims were taken a local hospital, and a spokeswoman said their lives did not appear to be in danger.

Police asked area residents to remain indoors as their investigation was ongoing.