

CTVNews.ca Staff





A male suspect has been arrested following a fatal crash that led to a carjacking, two more collisions, and an attempted busjacking in the Greater Toronto Area early Friday morning.

The first collision involved three vehicles and occurred near McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue in Brampton, Ont., northwest of Toronto, at approximately 1 a.m., according to Peel Regional Police.

Paramedics said one male was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Following that crash, Toronto police said one of the people involved fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. It’s unclear if that vehicle was part of the accident.

Nearly 20 minutes later, the carjacked vehicle struck a pedestrian near Kipling and Steeles avenues in north Toronto, police said. The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, Toronto police said the stolen vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle collision near Weston Road and Steeles Avenue, just east of where the pedestrian was hit. The suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to steal a city bus, but he was arrested in the process.

The suspect was transported to a trauma centre with unspecified injuries.

With files from CP24