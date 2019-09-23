Supreme Court sits outside Ottawa for the first time in its history
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 8:04AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Supreme Court of Canada is sitting outside of Ottawa for the first time in its history, in an attempt to make the institution more accessible to everyday Canadians.
The Court is visiting Winnipeg over four days, from September 23 to 27, and will hear two cases – a criminal trial rights case and a language education rights case for French speakers in British Columbia.
The event is public and open to everyone, and all nine judges will be visiting various communities throughout the week, according to a release.
Canadians on social media can follow the hashtag #SCCinWinnipeg for real-time updates.
