Supreme Court of Canada sides with police in internet child luring case
The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 10:21AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada says undercover police officers do not need to obtain a judicial warrant before using email or instant-message services to communicate with someone suspected of child luring.
The ruling today comes in the case of Sean Patrick Mills, a Newfoundland man who was convicted of internet luring after a police officer posed online as a 14-year-old girl named "Leann."
The constable created an email account and Facebook page for the girl in 2012 to see if people online were preying on underage children.
The officer received a Facebook message from Mills, who was 32, leading to an exchange of emails that turned sexual.
Police used a screen-shot program to capture and record copies of the communications, but they did not have a court-approved warrant.
Mills was arrested in a St. John's park where he had arranged to meet the girl.
