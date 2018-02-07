Students protest after alleged sex offender returns to N.L. school
The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District confirms the student is accused of sexual assault and faces charges involving one female student and possibly others.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:54AM EST
STEPHENVILLE, N.L. -- Students are protesting today after a classmate accused of sexual assault returned to their western Newfoundland high school for exams last week.
Organizer Faith Young says other arrangements should have been made to safeguard his accusers at Stephenville High School.
Officials say they'd need a court order to remove the male student who has chosen not to resume classes at the Grade 9 to 12 school -- at least for now.
It says details of the charges along with his identity are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Young, who is in Grade 12, says the protest is about supporting alleged victims so they don't feel abandoned by policies the board says are deficient and are now under review.
