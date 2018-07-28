

CTVNews.ca





The SPCA is investigating after witnesses saw someone throw a kitten out of a moving vehicle in New Brunswick.

The animal welfare organization said they received a call about a kitten being thrown from a vehicle travelling on Riocan Avenue, in the Corbett Centre plaza in Fredericton, N.B., just before noon on Friday.

Following the incident, the SPCA said the kitten ran into a parking lot and crawled into the engine block of a parked car. An animal protection officer and Fredericton police officers responded to the scene and were able to coax the kitten out of the car, with the help of a few bystanders, by removing the wheel.

The nine-week-old male short-haired, brown tabby wasn’t hurt in the incident, but it was treated for a respiratory infection, according to the SPCA.

The organization described the vehicle the kitten was thrown from as an “older burnt orange hatchback” and said there were multiple people inside it at the time of the incident.

The SPCA is asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact their hotline at 1-877-722-1522.