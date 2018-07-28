SPCA investigating after kitten thrown from moving vehicle in N.B.
The SPCA is investigating after this kitten was thrown from a moving vehicle in Fredericton (New Brunswick SPCA Animal Protection/Facebook)
CTVNews.ca
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 2:03PM EDT
The SPCA is investigating after witnesses saw someone throw a kitten out of a moving vehicle in New Brunswick.
The animal welfare organization said they received a call about a kitten being thrown from a vehicle travelling on Riocan Avenue, in the Corbett Centre plaza in Fredericton, N.B., just before noon on Friday.
Following the incident, the SPCA said the kitten ran into a parking lot and crawled into the engine block of a parked car. An animal protection officer and Fredericton police officers responded to the scene and were able to coax the kitten out of the car, with the help of a few bystanders, by removing the wheel.
The nine-week-old male short-haired, brown tabby wasn’t hurt in the incident, but it was treated for a respiratory infection, according to the SPCA.
The organization described the vehicle the kitten was thrown from as an “older burnt orange hatchback” and said there were multiple people inside it at the time of the incident.
The SPCA is asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact their hotline at 1-877-722-1522.
Just before noon today, a kitten was witnessed being thrown from a vehicle travelling on Riocan Ave in the Corbett...Posted by New Brunswick SPCA Animal Protection on Friday, July 27, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Guy Turcotte won't appeal earlier decision on parole eligibility, lawyer says
- Manitoba RCMP find nearly 455 kilograms of marijuana after semi-trailer pulled over
- SPCA investigating after kitten thrown from moving vehicle in N.B.
- Police monitor fire seven kilometres from Highway 69 in northeastern Ontario
- Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won't be forgotten