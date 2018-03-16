

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Cape Breton castle that sat on the real estate market for nearly eight years has finally been sold.

The owners had originally asked $3 million for Castle Moffett in Bucklaw, N.S. The nearly 10,000-square-foot home straddles a babbling brook that runs underneath, and sits on 200 acres of rolling hills overlooking the Bras d'Or Lake.

Co-owner Debbie Gracie-Smith, who bought the prestigious estate with her brother, told CTV Atlantic that she has been asked not to disclose the selling price. The most recent listing for the 11-bedroom home with 14 bathrooms, and 14 fireplaces, was priced at just under $850,000.

Gracie-Smith said the plan is to operate the castle as a bed and breakfast. Rooms for June and July have been booked, as well as a wedding.

The new owners plan to change the name to Castle Gracie.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore