Skier dead despite being pulled out of avalanche near Pemberton, B.C.
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018
PEMBERTON, B.C. -- Police say a skier has died after getting caught in an avalanche near Pemberton, B.C.
RCMP officers responded to a report from a local heli-skiing company on Wednesday afternoon that someone had been buried in an avalanche.
Whistler and Pemberton search and rescue teams couldn't at first establish the exact location.
Police say the person was eventually found and taken to the Whistler Health Centre in critical condition.
Despite the efforts of medical teams, the skier died two hours after the incident was reported to police.
An investigation is underway and police say more information will not be released until the victim's next of kin are contacted.
