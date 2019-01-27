Significant snowfall prompts alerts for Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal areas
In this file photo, A woman steers her bicycle down a snowy Montreal street during a snowfall Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 7:46AM EST
TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for a large swath of southern Ontario, stretching from the Greater Toronto Area all the way east to Ottawa.
The weather agency says snow that began falling this morning is expected to blanket the region with two to four centimetres.
Blowing snow is also forecast in many areas, which could reduce visibility for drivers.
Provincial police have responded to a number of traffic accidents in the GTA.
Further east in Montreal, Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot, which now rises to $30M
- Man arrested after alleged assault at yellow-vest protest in Hamilton
- Significant snowfall prompts alerts for Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal areas
- Alberta farmers hunt down truck thieves, shoot warning shots into air
- ‘I’m terrified’: Woman's co-worker accused of contaminating her water bottle