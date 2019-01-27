

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for a large swath of southern Ontario, stretching from the Greater Toronto Area all the way east to Ottawa.

The weather agency says snow that began falling this morning is expected to blanket the region with two to four centimetres.

Blowing snow is also forecast in many areas, which could reduce visibility for drivers.

Provincial police have responded to a number of traffic accidents in the GTA.

Further east in Montreal, Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning.