

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Toronto's John Musselman





An Ontario family with small children is shaken after someone shot least 10 bullets at their townhouse unit -- with one going through the front door and another smashing through a bedroom window.

No one was injured in the shooting which took place shortly after noon Saturday at a townhouse complex in Hamilton.

But the ordeal has frightened the home’s owner, Hawa Dini, who said her unit is home to seven children whose ages range from three to 18 years old.

Once she heard the gun go off, she and her family hid for safety.

“When I [looked at] the door I saw the guy running away,” she told CTV Toronto, adding that she doesn’t know why the shooter targeted her home.

Neighbours said a gunman was spotted running toward an SUV parked nearby. At least 10 bullet holes were visible on the house with several other bullet holes spotted on the siding of the building.

Forensic officers spent the afternoon gathering evidence from the scene as police cordoned off the affected section of the complex.