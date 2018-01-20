

CTVNews.ca Staff





Despite earlier information suggesting a possible murder-suicide, Toronto billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman were murdered, according to the findings of a private team of investigators hired by the family, Toronto Star’s Chief Investigative Reporter Kevin Donovan tells CTV News.

The Toronto Star reported on Friday night that an investigation by former Toronto homicide detectives and a forensic pathologist concluded, barring any further evidence, that the Sherman deaths were the result of a double homicide. Earlier reports by media quoting unnamed police sources said the police were working on the theory of murder-suicide, which the Sherman family publicly disputed soon after.

In December, Toronto police announced the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression,” but refused to provide further details. They maintain they are treating the deaths as “suspicious,” Donovan said on Saturday.

The Shermans’ bodies were discovered in their mansion located in North York on Dec. 15. Barry Sherman, 75, was the wealthy founder and former CEO of the generic drug company Apotex while his wife Honey Sherman, 70, was a well-known philanthropist involved in numerous charitable endeavors.

Donovan told CTV News Channel that the private team of investigators conducted a second autopsy and found that Barry and Honey Shermans’ wrists were bound at some point. However, police have not been able to find any rope or plastic ties at the scene that may have been used to bind them, Donovan said.

“I think that’s one of the most significant pieces of new information. There were no bindings found at the scene, but the autopsy, the post-mortem, showed that there were markings on the wrists,” he explained. “Police were looking for stuff in the sewers and one could imagine they were looking for something like that, rope or plastic ties that may not have made it all the way to the sewer system.”

Additionally, sources said the Shermans’ bodies were found in a seated position, facing away from their indoor pool with men’s leather belts around their necks that were either looped or tied around a low railing in the room, Donovan said. The couple was not hanging, as previous media reports suggested, according to the Toronto Star.

Donovan also said sources told him that a toxicology analysis conducted by the family’s investigative team revealed that the Shermans tested negative for any drugs that would have contributed to their deaths.

The private investigators believe the murders weren’t the result of a random attack or a home invasion, Donovan said.

“I think what the family would like is for the Toronto police to give an update in front of the camera and say exactly what they think the case is, whether they still think it’s murder-suicide or, as the family thinks, a double homicide,” Donovan told CP24.