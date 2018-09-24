Sex assault charge stayed against one British sailor, trial proceeding for other
Darren Smalley, Craig Stoner, Joshua Finbow and Simon Radford, left to right, in Dartmouth, N.S. on April 20, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 10:41AM EDT
HALIFAX - The Crown has stayed a sexual assault charge against a British sailor in Halifax but the trial of his co-accused is set to continue today.
Simon Radford and Darren Smalley were charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a group sexual assault in barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015.
The trial has been delayed multiple times because Radford is in hospital with a serious infection.
Today, the Crown said it was staying the charge against Radford.
Crown lawyer Eric Taylor told Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Patrick Duncan it was in the public's interest to proceed with the charges against Smalley.
Smalley's trial will proceed today with evidence.
