Sentencing arguments in Amanda Lindhout kidnapping case set for March
This courtroom sketch shows Ali Omar Ader, a 37-year-old Somali national, appearing in an Ottawa courtroom via video link on Friday, June 12, 2015. (Greg Banning / CTV News)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 2:25PM EST
OTTAWA -- Sentencing arguments are slated for March 22 in the case of a Somalian man found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda Lindhout.
The one-day hearing will help Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith decide a sentence for Ali Omar Ader, who faces up to life in prison.
Smith ruled in December that Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, was a "willing participant" in the 2008 hostage-taking of Lindhout, who was working as a freelance journalist near Mogadishu at the time.
The judge found much of Ader's testimony was unbelievable and did not support his claim that he was forced into serving as a negotiator and translator on behalf of a gang who threatened to harm him and his family.
Lindhout, raised in Red Deer, Alta., and photographer Nigel Brennan of Australia were snatched by armed men while pursuing a story, the beginning of 15 months in captivity.
The RCMP lured Ader to Canada on the pretext of signing a lucrative book-publishing deal, leading to his arrest in Ottawa in June 2015.
