Search on for two home invasion suspects who pretended to be police officers
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 9:51AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 9, 2019 10:35AM EST
CALGARY -- Police in Calgary are looking for two men who dressed in police uniforms to carry out what authorities believe was a random attempted home invasion.
Investigators say the men banged on the front door of a home in a northeast neighbourhood shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
They forced their way inside when the occupants opened the door.
The suspects fled after a brief confrontation that occurred when the people questioned whether they were dealing with actual officers.
There was no immediate word of any injuries.
Police are alerting Calgarians about the crime.
They say people who are unsure of the validity of a police officer should ask to see identification that has a photograph, or call either 911 or the police non-emergency number to confirm an officer's identity.
