

The Canadian Press





Toronto's public transportation agency is hoping to reunite an owner with a dog that hid under a bus after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross said the dog was hit by a car around 12:30 a.m. in the city's east end.

"The driver of the car stopped to try to help the dog, but the dog was injured and afraid and ran away and sought refuge under a bus that was at a stop," said Ross.

He said the bus driver was stopped at a red light and noticed the dog, so he called his supervisor and Toronto Animal Services.

"Police also showed up and they were all eventually able to coax the dog out from under the bus," he said.

Ross said the dog, which appears to be a Husky mix, suffered minor injuries to its leg.

He said the TTC and animal services are struggling to find the dog's owner as it isn't micro chipped and doesn't have a tag.

Ross said he posted the photos of the dog on Twitter in the hopes of finding the owner.

"We are hopeful the owner will recognize the dog and reclaim the pet," he said.