Search on for missing man after tubing fun takes tragic turn on Alberta lake
Friends and family have identified Palwinder Singh, 21, as the man missing following a tubing incident in Sylvan Lake (supplied)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 10:13AM EDT
SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. -- A young man is missing and presumed drowned after he fell into the water while riding an inner tube on a central Alberta lake.
RCMP say two males were using inner tubes on Sylvan Lake, west of Red Deer, Wednesday afternoon when a wave knocked both into the water.
One of the males was helped out by some people who were close by in a dinghy but the second person, who is in his 20s, could not be found.
A child who was in the dinghy swam to shore for help but police say no children needed to be rescued.
Mounties, aided by the RCMP helicopter and civilian boaters, started a search for the missing man.
The effort was eventually suspended due to darkness but was to continue Thursday.
Friends and family confrimed to CTV News Calgary that the missing man is Edmonton resident Palwinder Singh.
With a file from CTV News Calgary
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police seeing more modified guns on Toronto streets amid 'brazen turf war'
- 'We did it!' Student activist celebrates Doug Ford's backtrack on sex ed
- Search on for missing man after tubing fun takes tragic turn on Alberta lake
- Music composer from France killed by bear while working in N.W.T.
- Mother horrified after seeing video of police officers holding down teenage son