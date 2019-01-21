Scotland to return remains of now-extinct Newfoundland First Nation
Mary March, also known by her Indigenous name as Demasduit, one of the last Beothuk, is shown in this painting by Lady Hamilton. The remains of two people from a now-extinct Newfoundland First Nation will be returned to Canada after being held in Scotland for almost two centuries. (THE CANADAIN PRESS/HO-Library and Archives Canada)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 11:47AM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The remains of two people from a now-extinct Newfoundland First Nation will be returned to Canada after being held in Scotland for almost two centuries.
National Museums Scotland announced Monday that the remains of Beothuk people Nonosabasut and Demasduit will be transferred to the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa.
The decision follows a legal request from the Canadian government received in early 2018.
Earlier repatriation efforts were spearheaded by Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation with backing of other Indigenous leaders and government leaders.
The last known Beothuk woman, Shawnadithit, died in St. John's in 1829.
A Newfoundland man discovered the remains of Nonosabasut and Demasduit in 1828 and sent them overseas to his Scottish mentor, where they have remained ever since.
