Saskatchewan man gets 10 years for crash that killed three Edmonton women
BATTLEFORDS, Sask. - A Saskatchewan man who pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal negligence causing death for a crash that killed three Edmonton women has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A judge at Battleford's Court of Queen's Bench handed down the sentence to Brandon Stucka on Friday.
The sentence also includes a 10-year driving ban.
Court heard that Stucka, who is 27, drove a stolen truck in the wrong lane of Highway 16 for three kilometres before crashing into a minivan last September.
Eva Tumbay, Jeannette Wright and Glorious David died in the collision.
Janet Wright Gaye, who was also in the van, was injured.
