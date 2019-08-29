Saskatchewan confirms case of animal anthrax, seven animals dead
REGINA -- Saskatchewan's Ministry of Agriculture says seven animals are dead due to anthrax.
The province says the case was confirmed in the RM of Golden West located about a two hour drive southeast of Regina.
It says lab results from Thursday confirmed anthrax caused the sudden death of seven animals.
Anthrax is caused by a bacteria that can survive as spores for decades in soil.
The province is warning farmers to be on the lookout for anthrax as changes in soil moisture from flooding or drying can cause spores to build up on pastures.
The ministry say animals are more at risk of being exposed to anthrax in drier years.
The province says animal cases pose little risk to humans, but people can become infected through direct contact with sick animals or their carcasses.
It says anthrax can be prevented through vaccination.
