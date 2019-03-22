

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec bus manufacturer Nova Bus has recalled 600 hybrid models over a steering issue, affecting transit authorities across the province.

Montreal’s transit system has taken 285 vehicles off the road.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said it was replacing the hybrids with regular buses and warned there would be delays on the entire network. It urged users to “plan more time for your morning commute.”

The recall also affects dozens of buses used by eight other transit agencies in Quebec. The transit authority in Quebec City said 81 buses have been pulled off the road and that would impact many of its routes.

Transit authorities in the Outaouais, Trois-Rivières, Lévis, Saguenay and Sherbrooke are also affected

Laval’s transit operator said Friday that it inspected its 83 hybrid Nova buses Thursday night and found they were in good order, so schedules would not be affected.

Nova Bus, a division of Volvo Buses based in Saint-Eustache, Que., issued the recall late on Thursday for 600 hybrid buses made between 2016 and 2019.

According to the Association du transport urbain du Québec (ATUQ), Nova Bus has identified a “permanent solution” to the steering issue. However, the manufacturer does not possess a sufficient number of parts to deal with the problem in the short term. The sidelined buses will be returned to service as quickly as possible, the ATUQ said in a statement.

-With files from The Canadian Press