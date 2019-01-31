

CTVNews.ca Staff with files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald





After more than 30 years in business, a popular tea room that celebrated the legacy of Nova Scotia singer Rita MacNeil is turning off the kettles.

Rita’s Tea Room in Big Pond, N.S. announced Wednesday that it would be closing up shop.

“While an extremely tough decision, especially knowing how wonderful all the folks visiting have been, we feel it the right one at this time,” the business announced over Facebook.

Rita’s Tea Room was particularly popular among tourists, who visited the homey location -- converted from MacNeil’s former house -- and often met the singer herself in person.

MacNeil died in 2013 at the age of 68 after complications in surgery. Since then, her family has run the business.

But Rita’s Tea Room isn’t gone for good. A smaller outpost with a gift shop, Rita-inspired displays and tea and snacks is opening up in Sydney.

“We will still be able to offer an overview of the Rita story, including her tea room, etc., making for a unique though different experience,” Rita’s Tea Room said on Facebook.

The new outpost could attract more tourists, says Bruce Meloney, who owns a business in downtown Sydney.

“It’ll be smaller, so it won’t be exactly the same. I think it’ll be a nice idea,” Meloney told CTV Atlantic.

Others lamented the loss of the business.

“I think it’s sad. It’s a lovely icon. And I think it attracted a lot of people,” said Margie Borden, who described MacNeil’s music career as “everything to the island.

“No, it won’t be the same,” said Rhonda McCallum. “It will be different for sure.”