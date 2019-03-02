

The Canadian Press





MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. -- Residents have been evacuated from a homeless camp in Maple Ridge, B.C., where three fires have broken out this week.

RCMP and firefighters taped off the "Anita Place" tent city on Saturday as they enforced an evacuation order issued Friday afternoon.

Speaking outside the police tape, 28-year-old John Newton said he was the last to leave the camp and he's not sure where he will live next.

The City of Maple Ridge says in a statement the evacuation order was issued by the provincial fire commissioner at the request of the city's fire chief, due to the risk of explosion and imminent danger to life.

It says multiple propane cylinders were found in the remains of burned structures and some of them had exploded from the heat, but luckily no one was injured.

Provincial Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the province has activated emergency social services to provide support to displaced residents, and the incident shows the need for more supportive housing.

"The safety of the community, and the residents being evacuated, is our immediate focus," Robinson said in a statement.

"In the longer term, this reinforces the need to act quickly and build more supportive housing in Maple Ridge."

Robinson says dozens of the camp's former residents now live in modular housing opened by the province several months ago.

Flames broke out most recently on Friday morning, burning a large area at the rear of the nearly two-year-old camp.

Last month, police arrested several people at the site as officers worked with firefighters to clear the encampment of electrical connections and fire accelerants, which were barred by a court order.

Pivot Legal Society has been critical of the city's response, saying in a tweet that the fires started after the city shut off power and began enforcing the order, forcing residents to seek unsafe sources of heat.