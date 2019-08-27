

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian military has told a reservist accused of having connections to a neo-Nazi group that he is being relieved of his duties.

Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews will no longer participate in any military activities and will not return to work, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.

“This action was deemed necessary, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the risk to unit morale and cohesion,” the department said.

More details to come…