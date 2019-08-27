Reservist with alleged links to neo-Nazi group relieved of service
A Canadian flag sits on a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in this file photo. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:41PM EDT
The Canadian military has told a reservist accused of having connections to a neo-Nazi group that he is being relieved of his duties.
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews will no longer participate in any military activities and will not return to work, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.
“This action was deemed necessary, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the risk to unit morale and cohesion,” the department said.
More details to come…
