

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A newly arrived refugee who once helped shelter whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong is calling on Canada to welcome others who helped the American fugitive.

Vanessa Rodel says five other people, including her daughter's father and her two step-siblings, remain in Hong Kong after their refugee claims were rejected.

She says all her fellow members of a group known as Snowden's "Guardian Angels" are like family and says she hopes they can join her in Canada, where she secured refugee status two months ago.

Rodel's comments came at a news conference held after she and her daughter Keana landed in Toronto on Monday night.

They will head to Montreal later today to move into their new home.

Snowden is also calling on Canada to grant refugee status to others like Rodel, who helped him when he fled to Hong Kong after exposing the scope of surveillance operations at the U.S. National Security Agency.