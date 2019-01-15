RCMP say public not at risk after deadly shooting in Ashcroft, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 3:22PM EST
ASHCROFT, B.C. -- A man has been killed in an apparent shooting in Ashcroft, B.C.
RCMP say in a news release that officers in the community west of Kamloops were called to a home at about 7 p.m. Monday.
The unnamed victim was found at the scene.
Police are releasing few details but say it appears "an interaction" took place between the victim and his attacker and the two were known to each other.
Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says investigators do not believe the incident poses a threat to the general public.
He says major crimes detectives and forensic investigators remain at the scene and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to speak to Ashcroft RCMP.
