

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A lawyer who represents RCMP sexual-misconduct victims says two doctors currently under police investigation allegedly abused their power over vulnerable young recruits who were "deeply afraid" that speaking out would damage their careers.

Megan McPhee says women are coming forward with similar stories about sexual misconduct by RCMP physicians in Halifax and Toronto during medical examinations.

McPhee is a principal with a Toronto-based law firm that is serving as counsel in a class-action lawsuit that includes some complainants in the cases against the two doctors.

She says the Halifax doctor, nicknamed Dr. Fingers, has been accused of inappropriate and unnecessary vaginal and rectal examinations, while the Toronto doctor was particularly focused on women's nipples.

McPhee says the allegations stem from medical exams early in the employment of female officers, when there is a potential for a power imbalance between an RCMP doctor and a woman trying to join the Mounties.

She says women didn't feel comfortable reporting the sexual abuse because they were "deeply afraid" speaking out could impact their fledgling careers.

A Halifax police spokeswoman says there have now been "in excess of 40" complaints from both men and women against a doctor located in the Halifax suburb of Bedford, while Toronto police investigating sexual assault allegations against a retired doctor in the RCMP's Ontario division did not immediately respond to a request for comment.