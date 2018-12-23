

The Canadian Press





SQUAMISH, B.C. -- RCMP have raided what they say was a "large-scale" illegal cannabis and extract operation in British Columbia's Squamish Valley.

Police say they executed a search warrant Thursday and found a barn converted into a 1,500-plant cannabis cultivation operation and active butane honey oil operation.

Butane honey oil is a golden-coloured syrup used to create cannabis derivatives like shatter, a potent concentrate.

RCMP say new cannabis control laws prohibit the alteration of cannabis using organic solvents like butane, which are explosive.

BC Hydro officials were also on scene and police say they identified a full electrical diversion specifically designed to steal electricity and power the production.

One man from Squamish was arrested but later released "pending further investigation," according to the RCMP.

"There are numerous safety hazards associated with electrical theft and cannabis production, notably the risks associated with BHO operations due to the volatility of butane," Sgt. Jeff Shore said in a statement.

"Despite the legalization of cannabis, the RCMP will continue criminal enforcement efforts when it comes to youth, public safety and organized crime."