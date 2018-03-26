RCMP clock driver at 162 km/h in a 70 zone
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 3:49PM EDT
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. - A driver in British Columbia has had their car impounded after traffic police in Maple Ridge clocked the vehicle travelling at more than 90 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.
The RCMP say its traffic officers were patrolling a stretch of Golden Ears Way, where the limit is 70 km-h, on Sunday when they noted a car travelling at 162 km-h.
The driver was stopped and given a ticket for $483 for excessive speeding.
The vehicle was impounded for a minimum of seven days.
