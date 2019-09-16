TORONTO - Officials in Ontario have arrested three people after more than 40 kilograms of opium were allegedly found in two shipments en route to Toronto.

RCMP said in a release Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers discovered two shipments in Mississauga that were sent from Iraq on Aug. 22 and Sept. 1.

The RCMP said officers went to a business in Mississauga on Sept. 5 where they allegedly witnessed three men dismantling one of the shipments.

Photos shared by the police force show several grey bags, allegedly containing opium, which can be processed to make heroin, stuffed in what appears to be a hot water tank or boiler. The packages were later turned over to RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment, officials said in the release.

"The RCMP and the CBSA have once again demonstrated a successful outcome of their strong and effective partnership. This cooperation is crucial in keeping illicit drugs off of the streets and keeping Canadians safe,” RCMP Inspector Barry Dolan, officer in charge of Toronto International Airport Detachment, said in a statement.

A 61-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 40-year-old man are facing a slew of charges including importation of a controlled substance.