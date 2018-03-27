Quebec teen wins $1,000 per week for life with ticket bought to celebrate 18th birthday
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:05AM EDT
MONTREAL - A Quebec teen who bought a lottery ticket for the first time to celebrate her entry into adulthood has walked away with $1,000 a week for the rest of her life.
Charlie Lagarde won the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery.
Loto-Quebec says Lagarde, who hails from a region just southeast of Montreal, was celebrating her 18th birthday with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch lottery ticket purchased at a convenience store earlier this month.
After winning the jackpot, she took a few weeks to decide on whether to accept a lump sum $1 million payout or the $1,000 weekly lifetime annuity.
Lagarde claimed her prize Monday at Loto-Quebec's head office in Montreal, joined by family and friends.
She told lottery officials she has plans to study photography and hopes to work one day for National Geographic.
