Quebec public security minister warning flood zone residents not to take chances
Resident Tommy Lechasseur cleans up near his car after the Chaudiere River flooded, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Beauceville, Que. Flooding forced the evacuation of 230 buildings and 36 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:11AM EDT
Quebec's public security minister is urging people in regions at risk of flooding not to take any chances and to follow the advice of civil security officials.
Genevieve Guilbault spoke today as two days of heavy rain were forecast for the province, aggravating the danger in areas where water levels are already high.
Guilbault's advised citizens in municipalities deemed at risk to be prudent and to leave their homes if asked to do so.
In Beauceville, south of Quebec City, where flooding has struck at least 230 homes, Environment Canada says between 25 to 50 millimetres of rain could fall through Saturday.
Officials are keeping an eye on other swollen rivers as well -- Montreal has experienced some minor flooding and the Monteregie region directly to the south is also impacted.
Guilbault says civil security will keep close tabs on the situation throughout the weekend.
