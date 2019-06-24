Quebec police investigating suspicious deaths of two people in their 80s
Police tape at the scene of a fire on May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 7:01PM EDT
REPENTIGNY, Que. -- Police say the bodies of two people in their 80s were found in a residence in a suburb north of Montreal.
The 82-year-old man and the 83-year-old woman were found at around 10:30 Monday morning in a home in Repentigny.
Police says it's unclear how long the bodies were in the home before being discovered.
Inspector Steve Toupin of the Repentigny Police Service says the deaths are suspicious, but it's too early to say what happened.
He says murder is a possibility, as is murder-suicide, and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Kidnapped teen girl escapes from abductor on Manitoba rural road: RCMP
- Top B.C. court upholds ruling that struck down Canada's solitary confinement law
- Pride Toronto sorry for land acknowledgment
- Police say boy, 4, has serious injuries after assault at soccer tournament in B.C.
- Quebec police investigating suspicious deaths of two people in their 80s