Quebec father charged with manslaughter after infant allegedly shaken
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 4:45PM EST
SHERBROOKE, , Que. - A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his six-week-old child.
The infant died after being allegedly shaken.
The man was originally charged last week with aggravated assault and pleaded not guilty before being freed on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
But the charge was upgraded in a Sherbrooke courtroom today after the child died Wednesday.
He was freed again and is scheduled to reappear in court April 25.
A publication ban prevents his name from being revealed.
