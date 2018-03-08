

The Canadian Press





SHERBROOKE, , Que. - A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his six-week-old child.

The infant died after being allegedly shaken.

The man was originally charged last week with aggravated assault and pleaded not guilty before being freed on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

But the charge was upgraded in a Sherbrooke courtroom today after the child died Wednesday.

He was freed again and is scheduled to reappear in court April 25.

A publication ban prevents his name from being revealed.