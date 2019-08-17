

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie





A Quebec city is set to spend $250,000 to remove roadside safety stripes that were originally painted just two years ago at a cost of $750,000.

The city of Laval painted 90 curbs blue and white in 2017 to let drivers know to slow down in areas where children could be playing.

But few people in the community understood what the lines were meant to indicate in the first place, according to city councillor David De Cotis

“People don't even know what they are. White and blue lines? Is it a new F1 circuit? Is it the celebration of the Greek flag?,” De Cotis said.

“If the mayor of Laval really wanted to reduce the speed limit, the solution is to put speed bumps. This is a $1 million colossal failure of a pilot project.”

De Cotis said he voted in favour of the plan two years ago, but he said the initial plan was much different than what was delivered.

“It was speed bumps, it was blue lines just around the schools and other little measures just to reduce the speed limit,” he said.

“What was actually done was a full, large-scale project across the island of Laval with mostly white and blues lines that nobody voted for.”

A spokesperson for Laval Mayor Marc Demers told CTV News Montreal that the lines were part of several safety measures that were voted on in city council for the protection of children.

The blue and white lines will be removed starting in the fall.

City officials said they will continue to look for ways to slow down traffic near schools and parks.