

CTVNews.ca Staff





A four-month-old rescue puppy born without eyes is teaching young humans about tolerance and compassion.

Owner Joanne George explains that Sunny’s lack of eyes is caused by a congenital canine eye disease. She rescued the pup last month from a litter born in Tijuana, Mexico.

“We should all see with our hearts,” she told CTV Toronto on Saturday.

George documents the retriever-terrier mix’s playful spirit and gentle temperament on her widely-followed Instagram account.

She plans to bring the pup to a Grade 4 class in Scarborough, Ont. later this week, and talk to the students about the importance of being inclusive.

Sunny isn’t George’s first blind, motivational canine friend. Smiley died of cancer last October, at 16 years old. The dog had over 216,000 followers on Instagram before its death.

“He lived a wonderful long life, and we did so much together. We taught so many people so many different things,” George said. “We get letters and messages all the time stating what Smiley meant to them, and how he affected them.”

The St. John Ambulance therapy dog has been immortalized in an award-nominated book by George titled “Smiley: A Journey of Love.” A bronze statue of Smiley will also be unveiled in Stouffville, Ont. this summer to honour the dog’s work with children with special needs.