

Andy Blatchford , The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A review of the extradition of Ottawa academic Hassan Diab says that the federal prosecutors who worked on the case did their jobs ethically and within the law.

Murray Segal, a former deputy attorney general in Ontario, wrote in his review of Diab's case that Canada's extradition law isn't well understood and the system could work better -- but he concluded nobody in the case broke the rules.

The 126-page document, presented to the federal government in May, was released to the public Friday. It examines whether government lawyers in the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its "international assistance group" (IAG) behaved properly in building and presenting the case for Diab to be sent to France to face charges related to a 1980 synagogue bombing.

"I have concluded that none of the criticisms lodged against the DOJ counsel have any merit," Segal wrote. "My conclusion that DOJ counsel acted in a manner that was ethical and consistent -- both with the law and IAG practices and policies -- is based on a firm factual foundation."

Segal noted that the scope of his mandate did not include an examination of the Extradition Act or extradition law in Canada.

French authorities suspected Diab was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.

The RCMP arrested Diab, who is a Canadian citizen, in 2008 following a request by French authorities and he was sent to France six years later despite an Ontario judge's acknowledgment that the case against him was weak.

French judges eventually dismissed the allegations against Diab in January 2018, after he spent years imprisoned there. Diab returned to Canada that same month.

Last fall, however, a French appeal court ordered a fresh review of evidence in the case and a ruling has yet to be made.

Diab, his lawyer and human-rights groups have been urging the federal government to hold a full public inquiry into his case and to reform the Extradition Act to ensure others aren't caught in the same situation.

Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould ordered the independent review in May 2018. She asked for the investigation to focus on whether the Extradition Act was followed in Diab's case and if there are specific concerns that need to be addressed with regard to Canada's extradition treaty with France.

The findings of the external review were made public at a time when Canada's extradition law is under intense international scrutiny, following the December arrest of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the behest of the United States.

Meng's arrest angered China and Canada now finds itself entangled in a diplomatic crisis with the Asian superpower. In the days after Meng's arrest, Chinese authorities detained two Canadians on allegations of espionage.

The Trudeau government has repeatedly insisted Meng will be dealt with fairly and transparently by an independent judiciary. The prime minister has called China's arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor arbitrary.