Prairie ticket holder wins Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, January 23, 2021 7:19AM EST
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- A ticket holder from the Prairies won Friday night's whopping $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The draw also offered six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each, and one of them was claimed by a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 26 will be approximately $15 million.