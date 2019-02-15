Police say they've arrested one man in three cold case homicides in Kingston
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police in eastern Ontario say they have solved three cold case homicides in Kingston.
Ontario Provincial Police and Kingston police allege a 65-year-old man murdered one woman and two men between 1995 and 2001.
They also allege the man is responsible for a brazen armed bank robbery in Kingston and an explosion in Toronto.
Police say Henrietta Knight, 92, died months after a severe beating on June 2, 1995 when her home was broken into.
They say Richard Kimble, 30, died sometime after he vanished in November 1996, and Stephen St-Denis, 47, died during a suspicious fire on Oct. 21, 2001.
Michael Wentworth, of Kingston, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed hostage taking and various explosive-related charges.
