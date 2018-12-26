Police say suspect who wouldn't leave vehicle dies after officers shot him
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 9:07PM EST
Edmonton police say a suspect they shot is dead after he refused to get out of a vehicle.
Police say in a news release that officers were following the truck Wednesday afternoon because there was a man inside who had outstanding warrants, and was believed to be armed and dangerous.
The release says police stopped the vehicle and two passengers exited without incident.
But police say the man with the warrants was "non-compliant and remained in the vehicle," and that "an incident took place" between the 34-year-old suspect and officers.
Police say the officers shot him, and he was declared dead in hospital.
No one else was injured.
Alberta's police watchdog says it is investigating.
