Police say deaths of father and son in Manitoba are 'suspicious'
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 12:01PM EDT
STEINBACH, Man. - Police are investigating the "suspicious" deaths of a father and son whose bodies were found in a Steinbach, Man., home on Saturday.
Officers with the Steinbach RCMP say they aren't looking for any other suspects in the case and there's no threat to public safety.
Investigators say they were called to the home at about 2 p.m., where they found the bodies of a 54-year-old and a 25-year-old.
They didn't offer any other information about the nature of the incident in a press release and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The RCMP and its major crimes unit are continuing the investigation.
