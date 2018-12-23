

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have released photos of a driver who allegedly plowed into a group of people outside an Ontario nightclub, seriously injuring a woman and sending two othersto hospital.

The suspect is believed to be a tall, black man between 35 and 40 years old with a medium build and dark hair in braids. Police say he was wearing dark pants and a shirt featuring a heart symbol and eyes.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Mississauga, Ont., in front of the &Company nightclub.

Police say a fight broke out inside the bar between two groups, who were later removed by security.

The altercation continued on the street before the suspect allegedly drove what police say was a dark Acura up onto the sidewalk, hitting several people and leaving the road covered in debris and garbage.

“The male suspect in this incident went to retrieve his vehicle and drove it up to the side of the establishment, exited and continued with the altercation,” Const. Sarah Patten, media relations officer for Peel Regional Police, told reporters at the scene.

“He then got back into his vehicle and drove it up onto the sidewalk striking several people that were already involved in the altercation.”

Police say the suspect’s car does not have a front license plate, but may have front-end damage.

Eddy Barbosa, a local resident, told CTV Toronto that he was heading to bed when he saw the police lights reflecting off his windows.

“It’s pretty scary,” he said. “I heard the commotion.”

He added that the crowd that gathers in the area at night is often made up of “stragglers” who have been drinking.

“That’s when problems happen,” Barbosa said.

One of the female victims suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre. Two others were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two more people were given the all-clear by paramedics at the scene. All the injured parties are in their 20s.

The scene remained cordoned off by police Sunday morning while a forensic examination took place.

Peel police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with cell phone video to come forward.

Officers are also reviewing security video from the nightclub and surrounding businesses.