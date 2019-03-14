Police lay 19 charges against man wanted for human trafficking
Durham regional police released these images of a suspected who was arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation east of Toronto.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:32PM EDT
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. -- Police east of Toronto say they've arrested a man wanted in multiple Ontario human trafficking investigations.
Durham regional police did not indicate where the man is wanted, but say he faces 19 charges related to incidents in their jurisdiction.
They say the charges, which include human trafficking, sexual assault and forcible confinement, relate to three female victims between the ages of 14 and 19.
Police say Alijah Weir-Mohamed was arrested on Wednesday in Bowmanville, Ont., after a brief struggle.
They say they're looking for four more men in connection with the case.
Police say they want to ensure there are no other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
