

Doha Hanno, Special to CTVNews.ca





Ontario police are issuing a warning after seizing $1.7 million worth of illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products that appear to look like lollipops, gummy bears, chocolate bars and cotton candy.

York Regional Police say they seized a large quantity of illegal cannabis and cannabis edibles that look candy from a dispensary located downtown Toronto.

Investigators observed the suspect in a suspicious transaction on Thursday, February 28, 2019, in a building located in the North York area of Toronto. The suspect was placed under arrest after investigators found that he was in possession of over $6,000 in currency, 400 grams of cannabis flower and business documentation related to the dispensary where police executed search warrants.

Emil Mikhailov, 42, was charged with cannabis distribution related offences. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

York Regional Police are issuing this warning to remind the public that the Cannabis Act legalizes fresh cannabis, dried cannabis, cannabis oil and plants and seeds for cultivation. Cannabis edibles are still illegal and there have been no safety guidelines established on dosage and potency.

“The number one reason police are issuing this warning is these products are still illegal and number two is this is the first time we’re seeing products that appear to look so much like candy so of course children will be drawn to them,” Const. Andy Pattenden said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca.

Police are warning cannabis users and parents to keep these products out of reach of children.

“There is a high demand for these products and people are purchasing them but those people really need to keep them away because what kid doesn’t want to eat something that looks like cotton candy,” Pattenden said.

“If a child does ingest these products, parents can call poison control or 911 but the best way to prevent this from happening is to keep these products out of the reach of children.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.