Police ID Toronto man killed after allegedly being stabbed with a machete
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 9:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 20, 2018 8:42PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal machete attack as a 45-year-old man from Toronto.
Toronto police say the incident happened Wednesday night in the north end of the city.
Spokesman Gary Long says a man called shortly after 8 p.m. to report that there had been a fight and his friend had been stabbed multiple times with a machete.
Police say Nader Fadael died on his way to hospital.
Investigators say they're looking for one male suspect and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Fadael's death is the city's 79th homicide of the year.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'I just want my son': Ontario couple pleads for return of child's urn
- 'A grotesque violation': Man says Airbnb suite had hidden camera
- Ottawa woman says couple hit her with car, hurled racist insults in parking lot
- Search called off for small plane missing between Edmonton and Chilliwack
- Quebec election debate: Coalition leader softens tone on immigration