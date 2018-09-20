

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal machete attack as a 45-year-old man from Toronto.

Toronto police say the incident happened Wednesday night in the north end of the city.

Spokesman Gary Long says a man called shortly after 8 p.m. to report that there had been a fight and his friend had been stabbed multiple times with a machete.

Police say Nader Fadael died on his way to hospital.

Investigators say they're looking for one male suspect and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Fadael's death is the city's 79th homicide of the year.